Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Target Price at $65.00

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

TRMLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut Tourmaline Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

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Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 1.8%

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of -0.31. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

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Tourmaline Oil is a Canadian energy company engaged principally in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil. The company focuses on upstream activities across multiple resource plays, targeting conventional and unconventional reservoirs with the aim of delivering stable production and reserves growth. In addition to well drilling and completion, Tourmaline develops associated surface facilities and infrastructure needed to gather, process and market its production.

Production from Tourmaline is weighted toward natural gas and associated liquids, and the company emphasizes operational efficiency and capital discipline in its development programs.

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