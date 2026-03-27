Vizsla Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA) Trading 5.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.2350. 2,770,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,149,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZLA shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Vizsla Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Vizsla Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vizsla Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

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Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 65.89 and a quick ratio of 65.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vizsla Silver by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 2.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 25.6% during the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vizsla Silver

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Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

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