First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 36,701 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the February 26th total of 21,775 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,008 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FNX traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.96. The stock had a trading volume of 36,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $138.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.49.

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First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.3141 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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