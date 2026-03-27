UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $255.97 and last traded at $259.1520. 10,664,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 9,860,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.05.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $235.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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