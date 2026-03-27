Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Still a Buy?

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.8688 and last traded at $10.8688. 792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Ryohin Keikaku Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion and a PE ratio of 83.18.

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Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd., founded in 1980 and headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japanese retailer best known for its MUJI brand. The company’s core business revolves around the design, planning, manufacturing and sale of a broad array of household and consumer products. Emphasizing simplicity, functionality and quality, Ryohin Keikaku has built a reputation for its “no‐brand” or minimalist design philosophy, which seeks to eliminate unnecessary features and branding in favor of honest materials and understated aesthetics.

The company’s product portfolio includes furniture, kitchenware, home furnishings, apparel, stationery, personal care items and a curated selection of packaged foods.

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