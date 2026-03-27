AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.69. 24,623,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 22,595,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. JonesTrading downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.75 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 47.40% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.86%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $8,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,189,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,072,073.81. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 552,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,316.67. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 775,000 shares of company stock worth $9,246,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.