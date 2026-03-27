Hilton Worldwide (HLT) versus The Competition Critical Contrast

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “HOTELS & MOTELS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hilton Worldwide to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of shares of all “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hilton Worldwide and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Worldwide 0 9 14 1 2.67 Hilton Worldwide Competitors 293 1439 1452 69 2.40

Risk & Volatility

Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $326.18, suggesting a potential upside of 11.00%. As a group, “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies have a potential upside of 16.19%. Given Hilton Worldwide’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hilton Worldwide has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Hilton Worldwide has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilton Worldwide’s peers have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Worldwide 12.10% -40.24% 11.81% Hilton Worldwide Competitors -28.72% 29.69% 2.08%

Dividends

Hilton Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 28.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Worldwide $12.04 billion $1.46 billion 48.01 Hilton Worldwide Competitors $4.29 billion $419.47 million -0.73

Hilton Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Hilton Worldwide is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.