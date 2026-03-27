Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.3370. 32,991,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 66,638,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

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Ford Motor Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

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Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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