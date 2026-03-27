Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.19), FiscalAI reports. Knightscope had a negative net margin of 256.09% and a negative return on equity of 156.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

Knightscope Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KSCP traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 870,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,946. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Knightscope has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KSCP. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Knightscope from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Knightscope in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Knightscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Knightscope in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSCP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Knightscope during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Knightscope by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knightscope by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) is a technology company specializing in the design and deployment of autonomous security robots. The firm offers a robotics-as-a-service platform that integrates self-driving devices with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to enhance perimeter security, detect anomalies and deliver real-time incident reporting.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, Knightscope has developed a series of fully autonomous models—designated K1 through K7—suited for indoor and outdoor environments.

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