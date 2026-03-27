Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.6750. 37,628,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 67,898,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

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Ford Motor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -29.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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