GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2301 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a 0.0% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NVYY traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 146,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $28.30.
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF
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