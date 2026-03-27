GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2301 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a 0.0% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVYY traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 146,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Get GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF alerts:

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment sectors. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.