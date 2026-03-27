Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,034 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the February 26th total of 16,740 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULTP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. 3,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $20.83.

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Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULTP) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Through its primary banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, N.A., the company delivers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products, including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury and cash management solutions, and mortgage origination services.

In addition to traditional banking, Fulton Financial offers wealth management and brokerage services, as well as insurance and leasing products designed to meet the needs of individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

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