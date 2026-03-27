AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) vs. Helport AI (NASDAQ:HPAI) Head to Head Analysis

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) and Helport AI (NASDAQ:HPAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AirJoule Technologies and Helport AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirJoule Technologies N/A -4.13% -3.05% Helport AI N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

AirJoule Technologies has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helport AI has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirJoule Technologies 1 0 1 1 2.67 Helport AI 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AirJoule Technologies and Helport AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AirJoule Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.10%. Given AirJoule Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AirJoule Technologies is more favorable than Helport AI.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AirJoule Technologies and Helport AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirJoule Technologies N/A N/A $215.70 million ($0.15) -19.60 Helport AI $34.86 million 2.22 $1.86 million N/A N/A

AirJoule Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helport AI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of AirJoule Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Helport AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of AirJoule Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Helport AI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AirJoule Technologies beats Helport AI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirJoule Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

About Helport AI

(Get Free Report)

Helport AI Ltd. engages in the development of intelligent products, solutions, and a digital platform for customer contact centers. The firm offers AI Assist, a software that provides tailored AI-powered guidance and oversight for contact center interactions and customer experience, with functions including agent assistant, quality assurance (QA) assistant, supervisor assistant, and knowledge base assistant. It also operates Helphub Crowdsourcing Platform, an AI integrated contact center business process outsourcing (BPO) platform that serves both companies providing and seeking BPO services. The company was founded in September 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

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