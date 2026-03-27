Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI) Short Interest Up 179.5% in March

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 59,203 shares, a growth of 179.5% from the February 26th total of 21,185 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,684 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. 143,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,105. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34.

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Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0799 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,117,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,499,000 after acquiring an additional 541,663 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 809,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,480,000 after acquiring an additional 37,326 shares in the last quarter. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC now owns 258,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 41,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,106,000.

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The Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (CGUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of USD-denominated, income-producing debt securities with investment grade ratings and ultra-short term duration. It seeks current income and capital preservation while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less. CGUI was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

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