Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI) Short Interest Up 179.5% in March

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 59,203 shares, a growth of 179.5% from the February 26th total of 21,185 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,684 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. 143,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,105. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34.
Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0799 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (CGUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of USD-denominated, income-producing debt securities with investment grade ratings and ultra-short term duration. It seeks current income and capital preservation while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less. CGUI was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.
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