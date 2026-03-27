Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12), FiscalAI reports.

Immix Biopharma Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMX traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 750,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,096. Immix Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Immix Biopharma from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Immix Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its position in Immix Biopharma by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Immix Biopharma by 37.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Immix Biopharma by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapies that target myeloid checkpoints. The company’s approach centers on harnessing the innate immune system to promote anti-tumor activity, complementing established T-cell checkpoint inhibitors. By modulating key myeloid pathways, Immix Biopharma aims to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumors and broaden the scope of effective cancer immunotherapy.

The company’s lead candidate, IMX-110, is a first-in-class combination therapy designed to activate macrophages and dendritic cells within the tumor microenvironment.

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