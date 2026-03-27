First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Down 65.3% in March

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,587 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the February 26th total of 21,845 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,256 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEMB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.60. 38,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,711. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76.

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First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

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The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies. FEMB was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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