WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Update

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,536 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the February 26th total of 22,128 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.9 days.

WH Smith Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHTPF opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. WH Smith has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WHTPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Investec upgraded shares of WH Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WH Smith has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About WH Smith

(Get Free Report)

WH Smith PLC is a British retail company founded in 1792, known primarily for its network of newsagents and bookstores. The company operates two main divisions—High Street and Travel—serving both everyday customers and travelers. Its product range includes newspapers, magazines, books, stationery, convenience foods, and travel essentials, complemented by digital content and online sales channels.

The High Street division comprises more than 600 stores across the United Kingdom, offering a broad selection of print and convenience products to local communities.

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