Insider Buying: Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Insider Purchases £447,900 in Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) insider David Bicarregui acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 per share, for a total transaction of £447,900.

Intermediate Capital Group Trading Down 1.2%

LON:ICG opened at GBX 1,501 on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,424.88 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,682.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,940.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.43.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,470 to GBX 2,550 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,565.14.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

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ICG (LSE: ICG) is a global alternative asset manager with $127bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients’ capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets. Our exceptional people originate differentiated opportunities, invest responsibly, and deliver long-term value. We partner with management teams, founders, and business owners in a creative and solutions-focused approach, supporting them with our expertise and flexible capital.

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