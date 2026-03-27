Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Up 12.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report) traded up 12.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 132,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 112,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Latin Metals Trading Up 12.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$30.46 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Latin Metals

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Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019. Latin Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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