Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Shares Down 7.2% – What’s Next?

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$17.43 and last traded at C$17.46. 1,122,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,888,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AYA shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$31.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.25.

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Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.

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Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

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