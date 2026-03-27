ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,945 shares, an increase of 153.2% from the February 26th total of 5,113 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of PST traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,498. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06.

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ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1078 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 3.6% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 155.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

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ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

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