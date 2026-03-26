The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives $4.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.6667.

STKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Up 2.8%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,286,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.46). ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 11.45%.The business had revenue of $207.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

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ONE Group Hospitality Inc is a full-service hospitality company primarily engaged in the development, ownership and operation of upscale restaurant and lounge concepts. The company’s flagship brand, STK, combines a modern steakhouse menu with a high-energy lounge atmosphere, offering signature cuts of beef, fresh seafood, sushi selections, craft cocktails and an extensive wine program. ONE Group’s concept emphasizes a seamless blend of fine dining and nightlife, catering to guests seeking both culinary excellence and an immersive social experience.

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, ONE Group deploys a mixed model of company-owned and franchised locations across multiple markets.

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