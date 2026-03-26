Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$256.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBD.B shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$240.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$184.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$263.00 to C$287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$230.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$290.00 to C$288.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th.

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Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 4.4%

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

BBD.B stock opened at C$246.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$254.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$224.85. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$71.79 and a 12-month high of C$283.99.

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Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

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