Analyzing Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) and Telefonica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telefonica and Viper Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica 5 4 0 0 1.44 Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 0.00

Telefonica currently has a consensus price target of $4.02, suggesting a potential upside of 5.38%. Given Telefonica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Telefonica is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Telefonica has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Networks has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Telefonica and Viper Networks”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica $40.55 billion 0.53 -$53.02 million ($0.41) -9.29 Viper Networks $5.55 million 0.49 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Viper Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telefonica.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonica and Viper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica -5.23% 8.54% 1.96% Viper Networks -2.25% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Telefonica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefonica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telefonica beats Viper Networks on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefonica

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Telefónica, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. It also provides fixed telecommunication services, including PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary value-added services; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services, as well as leases and sells handset equipment and telephony information services. It also provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, security, internet through fibre to the home, and voice over internet protocol services. In addition, the company offers leased line, virtual private network, fibre optics, web hosting and application, managed hosting, content delivery, outsourcing and application, desktop, and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection and international wholesale services; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing services, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides video/TV services; smart connectivity and services, and consumer IoT products; financial and other payment, security, cloud, advertising, big data, and digital experience services; Aura; open gateway, living apps; smart Wi-Fi, Phoenix, NT, Solar 360, and Movistar Home devices. Telefónica, S.A. was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Viper Networks

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Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

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