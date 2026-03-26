Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 68,409 shares, an increase of 335.4% from the February 26th total of 15,713 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,716 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Volkswagen Price Performance

VWAPY stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

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Volkswagen Company Profile

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Volkswagen AG, trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:VWAPY, is a leading global automotive manufacturer based in Wolfsburg, Germany. Founded in 1937, the company has grown to become one of the largest automakers in the world by vehicle sales. Volkswagen’s product portfolio spans a diverse range of passenger cars, SUVs and light commercial vehicles under its core Volkswagen brand, as well as premium and luxury offerings through Audi, Porsche, Bentley, Bugatti and Lamborghini. Beyond passenger vehicles, the group produces heavy trucks and buses via MAN and Scania, and provides comprehensive finance, leasing and mobility services.

In recent years, Volkswagen has emphasized its transformation into a provider of sustainable mobility solutions.

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