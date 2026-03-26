PUREfi Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Linde PLC $LIN

PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Linde by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $998,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,729.02. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $492.34 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $510.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $228.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.96.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Linde from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

See Also

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