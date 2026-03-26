FY2027 Earnings Forecast for AMD Issued By Erste Group Bank

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $9.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.56. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share.

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Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $220.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $359.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.43.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $18,251,000. Stance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 25,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,024,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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