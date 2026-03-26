Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) EVP Edward Rizzuti Sells 600 Shares

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 600 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,787.01. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALG opened at $169.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.29 and a 1 year high of $233.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.96.

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Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.36). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.47%.The firm had revenue of $373.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Alamo Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamo Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 164.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,564 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Alamo Group by 3,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,176,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

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Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

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