California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Michael Mares, Jr. Sells 3,892 Shares

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) VP Michael Mares, Jr. sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $171,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $375,100. This represents a 31.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $43.87 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27.

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California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 12.82%.The firm had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

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About California Water Service Group

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is a publicly traded holding company that provides regulated water utility services through its subsidiaries. The company delivers safe, reliable drinking water and wastewater management to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers across California, Hawaii and New Mexico. Its principal operating units include California Water Service, New Mexico Water Service and Hawaii Water Service, each responsible for end‐to‐end water supply operations—from source development and treatment to distribution and customer service.

Founded in 1926 as the California Water Service Company, the group has grown to become one of the largest investor‐owned water utilities in the United States by customer count.

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