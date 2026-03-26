Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 133,609 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 2,024.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,609 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

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SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.76 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report).

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