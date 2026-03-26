Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 7,715 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE PG opened at $143.80 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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