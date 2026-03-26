Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 331.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,484 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,039 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $31,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 98.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $466,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Autodesk

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst comparisons favor Autodesk over Figma, citing Autodesk’s AI-powered tools, proprietary data advantages and a rising earnings outlook — factors that support the company’s longer-term SaaS growth and margin potential. FIG vs. ADSK: Which Stock Has an Edge in the Design SaaS Market? Zacks: FIG vs. ADSK

Analyst comparisons favor Autodesk over Figma, citing Autodesk’s AI-powered tools, proprietary data advantages and a rising earnings outlook — factors that support the company’s longer-term SaaS growth and margin potential. Positive Sentiment: Zacks ranks ADSK as a top momentum stock, which can attract momentum-oriented buyers and short-term inflows if price action stabilizes. Autodesk is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock

Zacks ranks ADSK as a top momentum stock, which can attract momentum-oriented buyers and short-term inflows if price action stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: A recent valuation check highlights choppy trading: short-term gains but a material three‑month decline, underscoring volatility and that investors may be re‑pricing SaaS multiples amid macro/interest‑rate sensitivity. Autodesk Valuation Check

A recent valuation check highlights choppy trading: short-term gains but a material three‑month decline, underscoring volatility and that investors may be re‑pricing SaaS multiples amid macro/interest‑rate sensitivity. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports in market feeds show inconsistent/erroneous data (zeros and “NaN”), so there’s no reliable short‑squeeze signal — treat short‑interest metrics with caution until corrected.

Short‑interest reports in market feeds show inconsistent/erroneous data (zeros and “NaN”), so there’s no reliable short‑squeeze signal — treat short‑interest metrics with caution until corrected. Negative Sentiment: Brown Advisory’s Mid‑Cap Growth Strategy disclosed an exit of ADSK in Q4 — institutional selling or portfolio rebalancing can pressure shares and may signal reduced conviction from at least one active manager. Brown Advisory Exited Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $235.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.07. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.01 and a twelve month high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

See Also

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