Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NASDAQ:PAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist Financial upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.3190, with a volume of 401684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

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Key Plains All American Pipeline News

Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage of PAA with a buy rating and set a $23 price target (~3.8% above the current price). This creates a near‑term analyst catalyst and a clear reference price for investors. Truist initiates coverage (MSN)

Truist initiated coverage of PAA with a buy rating and set a $23 price target (~3.8% above the current price). This creates a near‑term analyst catalyst and a clear reference price for investors. Positive Sentiment: Truist/related reports also show an upgrade to “strong‑buy,” reinforcing the buy thesis from multiple coverage notes and potentially attracting demand from funds that follow analyst ratings. Zacks report

Truist/related reports also show an upgrade to “strong‑buy,” reinforcing the buy thesis from multiple coverage notes and potentially attracting demand from funds that follow analyst ratings. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: traders bought ~20,343 call options (about +110% vs. average daily call volume). Heavy call buying is a short‑term bullish indicator and may signal institutional/hedge fund positioning or speculative interest ahead of catalysts.

Unusually large options activity: traders bought ~20,343 call options (about +110% vs. average daily call volume). Heavy call buying is a short‑term bullish indicator and may signal institutional/hedge fund positioning or speculative interest ahead of catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several short‑interest entries report a “large increase” but show 0 shares and NaN changes—data appears inconsistent or erroneous. At face value this provides no reliable signal; investors should monitor corrected short‑interest filings for a clearer view.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Plains All American Pipeline this week:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 61,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.60%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ: PAA) is a publicly traded energy infrastructure company that provides midstream services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company’s core activities include gathering, transporting, storing and marketing hydrocarbons, using an integrated network of pipelines, storage terminals, rail and truck transloading facilities. Plains also offers logistics and marketing services that connect upstream producers with refiners, traders and export markets.

Plains owns and operates a portfolio of pipeline and terminal assets concentrated in major U.S.

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