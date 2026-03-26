Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,695 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Visa by 16.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Visa Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $305.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.03 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.46.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.65.

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Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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