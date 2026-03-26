Pensionfund Sabic Takes $505,000 Position in LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 75.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 701.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 44.82%.LTC Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LTC Properties news, EVP David M. Boitano bought 10,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,559.44. This represents a 64.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Gruber purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 36,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,378. This represents a 23.39% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Profile

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc (NYSE: LTC) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

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