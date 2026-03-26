Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,942 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF $SUSL

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,942 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

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iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $114.75 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.2988 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

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