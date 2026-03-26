Erste Group Bank Weighs in on General Motors FY2027 Earnings

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for General Motors in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $14.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.26. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share.

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General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GM. Zacks Research cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore upped their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

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General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in General Motors by 348.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,695 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 436.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,274 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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About General Motors

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General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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