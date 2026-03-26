Erste Group Bank Weighs in on General Motors FY2027 Earnings

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for General Motors in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $14.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.26. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share.
General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Motors
General Motors Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GM opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62.
General Motors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.
General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in General Motors by 348.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,695 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 436.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,274 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about General Motors
Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research upgraded GM to Outperform with a $96 price target, saying the recent sell‑off creates selective buying opportunities across autos — a clear bullish analyst signal for the stock. GM upgraded at Wolfe Research as firm sees ‘select opportunities’ in autos
- Positive Sentiment: GM has advanced Level‑3 autonomy testing, running Escalade IQ road tests and “eyes‑off” trials on public highways — progress that supports the company’s software and AV monetization thesis. GM advances Level 3 autonomy with Escalade IQ road tests
- Positive Sentiment: GM plans a $600 million investment in its South Korean unit to modernize plants and products, supporting future competitiveness and regional production capacity. GM to invest $600 million in South Korean unit
- Positive Sentiment: Valeo is building a $225M Texas plant to produce GM’s central compute unit (liquid‑cooled), bolstering GM’s software‑defined vehicle supply chain. Valeo breaks ground on $225m manufacturing plant in US
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market trends: hybrid vehicles now represent ~20% of U.S. sales — a structural shift that creates opportunities but also competition as automakers reposition lineups. Hybrids now account for 1 in 5 U.S. vehicle sales as market shifts
- Neutral Sentiment: A Dayton‑area glass plant fire prompted concern; Stellantis and GM said there were no disruptions to parts supply — watch for follow‑up on parts flow but no immediate production impact reported. GM, Jeep Parent Stellantis Say No Disruptions After Ohio Glass Factory Fire
- Negative Sentiment: Union leaders at GM’s Silao, Mexico plant proposed a 10% salary increase for the 2026–28 contract — a potential margin headwind if ratified or if it prompts similar demands elsewhere. GM workers at Mexico’s Silao plant to vote on proposal for 10% salary hike
About General Motors
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.
GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.
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