Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26.47 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 435,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.11 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $101.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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