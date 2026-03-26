Wayfair (NYSE:W) Director Steven Conine Sells 1,687 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) Director Steven Conine sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $130,135.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,284.38. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, Steven Conine sold 107,919 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $8,331,346.80.

On Thursday, February 26th, Steven Conine sold 26,950 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,125,277.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Steven Conine sold 93,050 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $6,944,321.50.

On Friday, January 23rd, Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $16,330,500.00.

On Friday, December 26th, Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $3,069,900.00.

Wayfair Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of W stock opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $93.50. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $119.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on W. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $100.00 price target on Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wayfair

Key Headlines Impacting Wayfair

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 28,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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