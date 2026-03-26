Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) CEO Christopher Layden Purchases 10,100 Shares of Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Layden acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $88,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 382,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,114.40. The trade was a 2.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kelly Services Trading Up 3.1%

KELYA stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $304.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

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Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KELYA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,071,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 151,655 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,051,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,908,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 544,309 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,268,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 640,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 93,026 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc is a global workforce solutions provider specializing in talent acquisition and staffing services across a wide range of industries. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing solutions, and consulting services to help organizations address their workforce needs. Its service offerings are designed to support clients in areas such as administrative support, information technology, engineering, science, education, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

Founded in 1946 by William Russell Kelly, Kelly Services has grown from a small local staffing firm into an international organization.

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