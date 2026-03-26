Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.71 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. CocaCola makes up about 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 736,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,078,000 after acquiring an additional 87,714 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $765,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Up 0.7%

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $75.23 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $323.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

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CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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