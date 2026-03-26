Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 27,761 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 126.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,761 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.41 and a 1-year high of $75.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.36.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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