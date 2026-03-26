Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) President Buys $349,750.00 in Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James Baker purchased 25,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $349,750.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 911,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,449.60. The trade was a 2.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.1%
KYN stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
The Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE: KYN) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on energy infrastructure assets. The fund’s portfolio is primarily composed of equity securities of publicly traded partnerships—including master limited partnerships (MLPs)—and other energy-related companies. Key sectors in its midstream-oriented strategy include the transportation, storage, processing and distribution of natural gas, crude oil and refined products.
Since commencing operations in 2014, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has pursued a dual objective of current income generation and long-term capital appreciation.
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