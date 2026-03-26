Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) President Buys $349,750.00 in Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James Baker purchased 25,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $349,750.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 911,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,449.60. The trade was a 2.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.1%

KYN stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57.

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Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,143,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,578,000 after purchasing an additional 131,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,667,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,367,000 after buying an additional 256,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,985,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after buying an additional 203,027 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,366,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,812,000 after buying an additional 40,966 shares during the period.

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The Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE: KYN) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on energy infrastructure assets. The fund’s portfolio is primarily composed of equity securities of publicly traded partnerships—including master limited partnerships (MLPs)—and other energy-related companies. Key sectors in its midstream-oriented strategy include the transportation, storage, processing and distribution of natural gas, crude oil and refined products.

Since commencing operations in 2014, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has pursued a dual objective of current income generation and long-term capital appreciation.

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