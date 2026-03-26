MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of MVO opened at $2.13 on Thursday. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $24.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

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MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MV Oil Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MV Oil Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MV Oil Trust is an exchange-listed royalty trust that holds overriding royalty and net profits interests in oil and gas properties across the United States. As a non-operating entity, the trust does not engage in exploration or development; instead, it collects a share of production revenues after operating expenses are deducted.

The trust’s interests are primarily concentrated in onshore hydrocarbon fields in West Texas, providing unitholders with exposure to established production streams.

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