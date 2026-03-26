Insider Selling: Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Director Sells $753,296.00 in Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) Director Philip Wagenheim sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $753,296.00. Following the sale, the director owned 369,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,560,533.09. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Philip Wagenheim also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, Philip Wagenheim sold 28,200 shares of Immunome stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $582,330.00.

Immunome Stock Up 0.4%

IMNM stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. Immunome, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 6.1% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Immunome by 4.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Immunome by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Immunome by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMNM. Wall Street Zen cut Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Immunome in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Immunome from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Immunome from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Immunome

Immunome Company Profile

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Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome’s approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company’s lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

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