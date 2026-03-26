Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Price Target to $20.00

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Navan in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Navan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Navan from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Navan in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Navan in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

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Navan Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of Navan stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Navan has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navan

In other Navan news, CEO Ariel M. Cohen sold 151,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $1,301,680.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,773.16. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen bought 466,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,582,763.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,789,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,735,783.26. This represents a 6.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,705,462 shares of company stock valued at $43,931,580 and sold 245,597 shares valued at $2,208,060.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVN. Cosmic Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navan during the 4th quarter worth $121,930,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navan in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navan in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Navan in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navan in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000.

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Navan Company Profile

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Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

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