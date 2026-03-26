Brokerages Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target at $249.85

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.8462.

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,543.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 135,407 shares in the company, valued at $22,187,791.02. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $755,031.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 67,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,325.12. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 31,695 shares of company stock worth $5,106,836 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Guidewire Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.0%

GWRE opened at $149.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.23. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $120.37 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

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Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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