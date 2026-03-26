State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Receives $135.83 Average PT from Analysts

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.8333.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $136.00 price target on State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 20th.

Get State Street alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on State Street

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of State Street

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.32, for a total value of $2,001,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,162 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,059.84. This trade represents a 22.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in State Street by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $126.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.52. State Street has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $137.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. State Street had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that State Street will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.