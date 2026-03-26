LuxExperience B.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LUXE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LuxExperience B.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.3333.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUXE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LuxExperience B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of LuxExperience B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On LuxExperience B.V.

LuxExperience B.V. Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LuxExperience B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of LuxExperience B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,372,000. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUXE opened at $8.34 on Thursday. LuxExperience B.V. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $714.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About LuxExperience B.V.

(Get Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

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