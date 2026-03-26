Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Director Sells $159,566.33 in Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) Director Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 131,873 shares of Kaltura stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $159,566.33. Following the sale, the director directly owned 236,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,538.89. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Naama Halevi-Davidov also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 30,047 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $36,657.34.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 93,624 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $112,348.80.

Kaltura Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Kaltura, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $188.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.

Kaltura News Summary

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Kaltura this week:

Positive Sentiment: Heavy insider buying from CEO Ron Yekutiel (multiple purchases totaling ~40k+ shares blocks), Director Richard Levandov (40,000 shares), EVP Claire Rotshten (10,000 shares) and other insiders signals management confidence and likely supported upward price action. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Heavy insider buying from CEO Ron Yekutiel (multiple purchases totaling ~40k+ shares blocks), Director Richard Levandov (40,000 shares), EVP Claire Rotshten (10,000 shares) and other insiders signals management confidence and likely supported upward price action. Read More. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Kaltura announced ISO/IEC 42001 compliance (global standard for secure/trustworthy AI), validating its approach to enterprise AI governance — a credibility boost for AI features that could aid enterprise sales. Read More.

Kaltura announced ISO/IEC 42001 compliance (global standard for secure/trustworthy AI), validating its approach to enterprise AI governance — a credibility boost for AI features that could aid enterprise sales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnership with Cornerstone to integrate AI-powered video learning (mentioned in recent coverage) could expand addressable market in L&D and drive incremental revenue if adoption scales. Read More.

Strategic partnership with Cornerstone to integrate AI-powered video learning (mentioned in recent coverage) could expand addressable market in L&D and drive incremental revenue if adoption scales. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in recent feeds show inconsistent/zero values and NaN changes, indicating data errors — not a reliable signal until corrected by exchanges/data providers.

Short-interest reports in recent feeds show inconsistent/zero values and NaN changes, indicating data errors — not a reliable signal until corrected by exchanges/data providers. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views are mixed (Needham reiterates Buy and $3 PT; other services have Hold/Sell stances). The consensus remains around a Hold with a ~$3 average target — not a clear near-term catalyst.

Analyst views are mixed (Needham reiterates Buy and $3 PT; other services have Hold/Sell stances). The consensus remains around a Hold with a ~$3 average target — not a clear near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity is mixed: several funds added small-to-moderate positions (e.g., Cubist, AQR increases), leaving institutions owning ~31% of shares — steady but not decisive.

Institutional activity is mixed: several funds added small-to-moderate positions (e.g., Cubist, AQR increases), leaving institutions owning ~31% of shares — steady but not decisive. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by Director Naama Halevi‑Davidov (large blocks sold across March including ~131,873 and ~30,047 shares) creates dilution/pressure concerns and may weigh on sentiment despite other insider buys. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLTR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaltura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Report on KLTR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Kaltura by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Kaltura by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 21.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaltura Company Profile

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Kaltura, Inc (NASDAQ: KLTR) is a leading provider of video technology solutions designed to empower organizations to create, manage, distribute and monetize video content at scale. The company’s cloud-native platform supports an array of use cases including enterprise communications, online learning, virtual events, media delivery and over-the-top (OTT) television services. By combining open-source roots with software-as-a-service (SaaS) flexibility, Kaltura offers organizations the ability to tailor their video workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration, learning management and content management systems.

Key offerings from Kaltura include a comprehensive video management system, live streaming and video conferencing capabilities, lecture capture for educational institutions, virtual events and webinars, and turnkey OTT solutions.

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